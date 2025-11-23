Target’s (TGT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reiterated their buy rating on shares of Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $108.00 target price on the retailer’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Target’s Q4 2026 earnings at $2.13 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $7.26 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $7.60 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Target in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Target from $102.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Target in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.97.

Target Trading Up 4.6%

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $87.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.90. The firm has a market cap of $39.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.19. Target has a twelve month low of $83.44 and a twelve month high of $145.08.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. Target had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The company had revenue of $25.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-8.000 EPS. Analysts expect that Target will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.2%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.34%.

Institutional Trading of Target

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TGT. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 2,530.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 263 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 263 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Target in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Target during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

