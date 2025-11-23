TD Cowen Cuts Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target to $90.00

Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) had its price target decreased by TD Cowen from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TGT. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Research cut Target from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Roth Capital set a $88.00 price objective on Target in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Target from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.97.

Target Trading Up 4.6%

TGT opened at $87.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Target has a twelve month low of $83.44 and a twelve month high of $145.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.90.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. Target had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $25.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-8.000 EPS. Analysts predict that Target will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.34%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $407,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its holdings in Target by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 160,109 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,303,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 361.1% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,900 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 8,536 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

