TD Cowen Cuts Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Price Target to $37.00

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by TD Cowen from $45.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on VVV. Wall Street Zen lowered Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Valvoline from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Valvoline from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Valvoline from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.85.

Valvoline Price Performance

NYSE VVV opened at $31.26 on Thursday. Valvoline has a 12 month low of $29.29 and a 12 month high of $41.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). Valvoline had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 84.85%. The firm had revenue of $435.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Valvoline has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.600-1070.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Valvoline will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valvoline

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in Valvoline during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Valvoline by 1,621.3% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Valvoline in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Valvoline in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 96.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valvoline Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

