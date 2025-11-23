TD Cowen Cuts Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target to $210.00

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by TD Cowen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on WSM. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $162.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Argus set a $212.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.00.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Up 3.2%

WSM opened at $178.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $191.90 and its 200-day moving average is $182.78. Williams-Sonoma has a 52-week low of $130.07 and a 52-week high of $219.98.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 54.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Williams-Sonoma has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 17th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 29.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP David Randolph King sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.60, for a total transaction of $3,563,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 98,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,066,816. This represents a 15.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karalyn Yearout sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.79, for a total value of $695,765.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 14,003 shares in the company, valued at $2,783,656.37. The trade was a 20.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,153 shares of company stock valued at $22,901,008. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 111.8% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 130.8% during the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

