Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.6071.
Several research firms have commented on TDOC. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Teladoc Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th.
TDOC opened at $6.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Teladoc Health has a 12-month low of $6.35 and a 12-month high of $15.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.12 and a 200-day moving average of $7.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.92.
Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.05. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 8.84%.The business had revenue of $626.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Teladoc Health has set its Q4 2025 guidance at -0.250–0.100 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.
Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.
