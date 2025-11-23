Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.6071.

Several research firms have commented on TDOC. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Teladoc Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 118.8% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 25,123 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 13,642 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 1,037.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 237,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 216,288 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 20,700 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

TDOC opened at $6.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Teladoc Health has a 12-month low of $6.35 and a 12-month high of $15.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.12 and a 200-day moving average of $7.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.92.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.05. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 8.84%.The business had revenue of $626.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Teladoc Health has set its Q4 2025 guidance at -0.250–0.100 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

