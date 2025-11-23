Telsey Advisory Group Cuts Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target to $220.00

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Telsey Advisory Group from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s Q4 2026 earnings at $2.92 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $8.73 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $3.37 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $9.20 EPS.

WSM has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $162.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.00.

Shares of WSM stock opened at $178.00 on Thursday. Williams-Sonoma has a twelve month low of $130.07 and a twelve month high of $219.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $191.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.78. The stock has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.56.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 54.47%. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. Williams-Sonoma has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 17th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.04%.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.17, for a total value of $18,015,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 876,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,534,477.59. This represents a 9.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Randolph King sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.60, for a total transaction of $3,563,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 98,560 shares in the company, valued at $20,066,816. This represents a 15.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 114,153 shares of company stock worth $22,901,008 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 3.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 16.9% in the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

