Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TTEK. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Tetra Tech from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up from $47.00) on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Friday, November 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Tetra Tech from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.20.

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

Shares of TTEK stock opened at $33.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Tetra Tech has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $43.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.31. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.31 and a beta of 0.96.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 24.70%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Tetra Tech has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.300-0.330 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.550 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tetra Tech will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tetra Tech

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 84.0% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 50,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 22,517.6% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

