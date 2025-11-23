The Allstate Corporation $ALL Position Increased by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $3,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its stake in Allstate by 261.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 3,800.0% in the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 315.0% in the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on ALL. Roth Capital set a $230.00 price objective on Allstate and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Allstate to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $254.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.64.

Allstate Price Performance

NYSE ALL opened at $214.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $203.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.07. The Allstate Corporation has a 12-month low of $176.00 and a 12-month high of $215.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $11.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by $5.69. The business had revenue of $17.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.59 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 28.74%. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 12.95%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Suren Gupta sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total transaction of $86,088.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 100,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,661,032.12. This represents a 0.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

