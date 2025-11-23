The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $111.2857.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $101.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

BK stock opened at $106.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Bank of New York Mellon has a 1 year low of $70.46 and a 1 year high of $113.74. The company has a market cap of $74.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.01.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 12.86%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 30.59%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of New York Mellon

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,641,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 15.8% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 8,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 811,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,405,000 after buying an additional 4,973 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

See Also

