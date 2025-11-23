The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $125.6875.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CLX shares. UBS Group set a $119.00 price target on shares of Clorox and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $137.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th.

Insider Activity at Clorox

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clorox

In other news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 15,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.78, for a total transaction of $1,861,774.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 54,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,475.38. This represents a 21.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Clorox during the third quarter valued at about $5,576,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Clorox by 3.1% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 33,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. WBI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Clorox by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clorox Stock Performance

CLX stock opened at $104.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The firm has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.29 and a 200-day moving average of $122.29. Clorox has a 12-month low of $98.20 and a 12-month high of $171.37.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 377.86% and a net margin of 11.40%.The business’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. Clorox has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.950-6.300 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Clorox will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 28th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 28th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 77.86%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

