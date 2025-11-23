The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Price Target to $41.00

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on VVV. Wall Street Zen cut Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Valvoline in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Valvoline from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Valvoline to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.85.

Valvoline Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VVV opened at $31.26 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.18. Valvoline has a 1-year low of $29.29 and a 1-year high of $41.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). Valvoline had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 84.85%. The firm had revenue of $435.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Valvoline has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.600-1070.000 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Valvoline will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valvoline

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valvoline in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,394,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its stake in Valvoline by 14,204.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 7,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 6,960 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 1,621.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 24,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,930,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

