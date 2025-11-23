The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $118.3846.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Argus lowered shares of J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Friday, August 29th.

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $105.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of -7.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.24. J. M. Smucker has a one year low of $93.30 and a one year high of $125.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.04.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 16.75% and a positive return on equity of 15.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. J. M. Smucker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.500-9.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that J. M. Smucker will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 11,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $1,204,237.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 33,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,661,037.04. The trade was a 24.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 104.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the second quarter worth about $27,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

