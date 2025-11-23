The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $266.5238.

Get Progressive alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on PGR shares. Morgan Stanley set a $214.00 price target on Progressive and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $275.00 to $273.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Progressive from $276.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Progressive from $271.00 to $257.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Progressive

Progressive Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of PGR opened at $226.99 on Friday. Progressive has a fifty-two week low of $199.90 and a fifty-two week high of $292.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $228.90 and a 200 day moving average of $248.44. The firm has a market cap of $133.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by ($0.59). Progressive had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 33.88%. The business had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Progressive will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 30,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.06, for a total transaction of $7,543,953.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 476,286 shares in the company, valued at $117,194,933.16. This represents a 6.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Jo Murphy sold 2,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.10, for a total transaction of $536,977.80. Following the sale, the insider owned 43,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,532,802.60. This represents a 4.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 41,987 shares of company stock worth $10,257,508 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progressive

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Davis Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its holdings in Progressive by 106.6% in the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in Progressive during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Progressive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.