Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nineteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $601.65.

TMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Argus upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Leerink Partners upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $612.00 to $654.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.15, for a total transaction of $229,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 21,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,144,420.80. The trade was a 1.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.63, for a total value of $189,662.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,408.97. This trade represents a 14.24% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,845 shares of company stock worth $23,947,352. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Management Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.7% during the third quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 511 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 236 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.2% during the third quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 611 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 35.1% in the third quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.1% during the third quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. now owns 239 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TMO opened at $587.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $220.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $537.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $473.46. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a one year low of $385.46 and a one year high of $610.97.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.29. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 15.02%.The company had revenue of $11.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.28 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.600-22.860 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 23.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.94%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

