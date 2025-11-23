Thomas Seifert Sells 41,555 Shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) CFO Thomas Seifert sold 41,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.18, for a total value of $8,069,149.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 137,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,697,031.48. This trade represents a 23.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Cloudflare Trading Down 2.5%

Cloudflare stock opened at $186.56 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.42 and a 12 month high of $260.00. The company has a market capitalization of $65.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -621.87 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $562.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.87 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 5.12%.Cloudflare’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Cloudflare has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.270-0.270 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.910-0.910 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 693.3% in the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Cloudflare by 100.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NET shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $255.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $238.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. DZ Bank raised Cloudflare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cloudflare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.35.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

