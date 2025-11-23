TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target Raised to $154.00

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $154.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TJX. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Monday, August 11th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.90.

TJX Companies Stock Up 2.3%

TJX stock opened at $151.46 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.04 and a 200-day moving average of $134.13. TJX Companies has a fifty-two week low of $112.10 and a fifty-two week high of $152.58. The company has a market capitalization of $168.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.17.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.63% and a net margin of 8.59%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. TJX Companies has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.360 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.630-4.660 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TJX Companies will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.72%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 500 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total transaction of $75,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 22,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,362,896.80. This trade represents a 2.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.81, for a total transaction of $4,464,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 535,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,634,629.83. This trade represents a 5.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,863 shares of company stock valued at $8,226,366. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TJX Companies

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 102.2% in the third quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. GGM Financials LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

