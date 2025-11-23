TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target Raised to $155.00

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Sanford C. Bernstein from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

TJX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company set a $140.00 price target on TJX Companies and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.90.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $151.46 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.13. TJX Companies has a 1-year low of $112.10 and a 1-year high of $152.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $168.57 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.90.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 58.63%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. TJX Companies has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.360 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.630-4.660 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that TJX Companies will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total value of $75,700.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 22,212 shares in the company, valued at $3,362,896.80. The trade was a 2.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.81, for a total transaction of $4,464,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 535,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,634,629.83. The trade was a 5.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 54,863 shares of company stock valued at $8,226,366 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TJX Companies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 113.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,039 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 8,002 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 14.3% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,859 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

