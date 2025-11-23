TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target Raised to $165.00

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Evercore ISI from $162.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Erste Group Bank initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Friday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.90.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $151.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $168.57 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.13. TJX Companies has a 1 year low of $112.10 and a 1 year high of $152.58.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 58.63%. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. TJX Companies has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.360 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.630-4.660 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that TJX Companies will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.72%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total transaction of $75,700.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 22,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,362,896.80. The trade was a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.81, for a total transaction of $4,464,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 535,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,634,629.83. This represents a 5.31% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,863 shares of company stock worth $8,226,366. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TJX Companies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 667 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in TJX Companies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 3,271 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 4,574 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

