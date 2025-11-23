TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target Raised to $167.00

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America increased their price target on TJX Companies from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on TJX Companies from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.90.
TJX Companies Stock Up 2.3%
TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 58.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. TJX Companies has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.360 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.630-4.660 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that TJX Companies will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
TJX Companies Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.72%.
Insider Transactions at TJX Companies
In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total value of $75,700.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 22,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,362,896.80. This trade represents a 2.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 30,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.81, for a total transaction of $4,464,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 535,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,634,629.83. This represents a 5.31% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,863 shares of company stock worth $8,226,366. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 210.1% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 214 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. GGM Financials LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.
TJX Companies Company Profile
The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.
