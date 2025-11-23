TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target Raised to $168.00

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Bank of America from $150.00 to $168.00 in a report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. BTIG Research began coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on TJX Companies from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.90.

TJX Companies Stock Up 2.3%

TJX stock opened at $151.46 on Thursday. TJX Companies has a twelve month low of $112.10 and a twelve month high of $152.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $168.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.13.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 58.63%. The company had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. TJX Companies has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.360 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.630-4.660 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TJX Companies will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 24,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.31, for a total transaction of $3,686,365.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 510,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,286,121.80. This represents a 4.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total value of $75,700.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 22,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,362,896.80. This represents a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,863 shares of company stock worth $8,226,366. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TJX Companies

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 102.2% during the third quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GGM Financials LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the third quarter worth $30,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

