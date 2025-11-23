TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target Raised to $170.00

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TJX. Bank of America increased their price target on TJX Companies from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company set a $140.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.90.
TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.63% and a net margin of 8.59%.The company had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. TJX Companies has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.360 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.630-4.660 EPS. Analysts forecast that TJX Companies will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 38.72%.
In other TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 500 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total value of $75,700.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 22,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,362,896.80. The trade was a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 24,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.31, for a total value of $3,686,365.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 510,780 shares in the company, valued at $77,286,121.80. This represents a 4.55% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 54,863 shares of company stock valued at $8,226,366 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $1,808,774,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,330,717,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 12,417.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,057,273 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $501,033,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024,859 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in TJX Companies by 91.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,712,226 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $970,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 120.7% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,016,792 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $620,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,676 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.
The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.
