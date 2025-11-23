TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target Raised to $181.00

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from $172.00 to $181.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

TJX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.90.

TJX Companies Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $151.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $168.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.90. TJX Companies has a 1 year low of $112.10 and a 1 year high of $152.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.13.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.63% and a net margin of 8.59%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. TJX Companies has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.360 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.630-4.660 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that TJX Companies will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 38.72%.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.81, for a total transaction of $4,464,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 535,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,634,629.83. This represents a 5.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total value of $75,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 22,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,362,896.80. The trade was a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,863 shares of company stock valued at $8,226,366. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TJX Companies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 102.2% in the third quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. GGM Financials LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

