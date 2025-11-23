TJX Companies’ (TJX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at BTIG Research

BTIG Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. BTIG Research currently has a $165.00 price objective on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.
TJX has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective (up previously from $160.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $160.00 price objective on TJX Companies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.90.
TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 58.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. TJX Companies has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.360 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.630-4.660 EPS. Analysts predict that TJX Companies will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 38.72%.
In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total transaction of $75,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 22,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,362,896.80. This trade represents a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.81, for a total transaction of $4,464,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 535,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,634,629.83. The trade was a 5.31% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 54,863 shares of company stock valued at $8,226,366 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,808,774,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the first quarter worth $1,330,717,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 12,417.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,057,273 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $501,033,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024,859 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in TJX Companies by 91.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,712,226 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $970,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 120.7% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,016,792 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $620,406,000 after buying an additional 2,743,676 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.
