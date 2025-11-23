Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Trend Micro Inc. (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $49.1370, but opened at $51.40. Trend Micro shares last traded at $50.8250, with a volume of 1,899 shares changing hands.
Trend Micro Trading Up 4.0%
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.66. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 0.67.
Trend Micro Company Profile
Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security-related software for computers and related services in Japan and internationally. The company offers platforms, such as vision one platform, attack surface management, extended detection and response (XDR), cloud security, endpoint security, network security, email security, OT/ICS security, and threat intelligence.
