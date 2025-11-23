Tsakos Energy Navigation’s (TEN) Hold Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their hold rating on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TEN – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Zacks Research downgraded Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tsakos Energy Navigation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of TEN stock opened at $24.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.99. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 1 year low of $13.40 and a 1 year high of $26.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $740.55 million, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of -0.15.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $158.84 million during the quarter. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 14.17%. As a group, research analysts expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 399.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 11th. Tsakos Energy Navigation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tsakos Energy Navigation

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 602.2% during the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 829,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,917,000 after buying an additional 711,313 shares during the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE grew its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 2.1% during the second quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 360,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,917,000 after purchasing an additional 7,376 shares in the last quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 352,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,822,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 347.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 287,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,380,000 after purchasing an additional 222,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 693.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 124,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after buying an additional 108,561 shares in the last quarter. 19.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Company Profile

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. Its activities include the operation of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded by Nikolas P. Tsakos and Michael Gordon Jolliffee in July 1993 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

