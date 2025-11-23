Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Shares Up 7.9% – What’s Next?

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) shares rose 7.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $28.06 and last traded at $28.14. Approximately 630,624 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 1,349,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TWST shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Wednesday. Stephens began coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

Twist Bioscience Stock Up 9.6%

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.80 and a beta of 2.43.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.05). Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 27.40% and a negative net margin of 20.63%.The company had revenue of $99.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.40 million. Twist Bioscience has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Corporation will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Twist Bioscience

In related news, SVP Paula Green sold 9,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total transaction of $313,015.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 114,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,691,484.82. This trade represents a 7.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Adam Laponis sold 5,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total value of $189,116.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 97,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,781.98. This represents a 5.71% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 122,865 shares of company stock valued at $3,879,926 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twist Bioscience

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 15.0% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 1.5% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 23,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Twist Bioscience by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

Featured Articles

