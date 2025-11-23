Universal Technical Institute’s (UTI) Buy Rating Reiterated at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

UTI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Zacks Research lowered Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute Price Performance

NYSE UTI opened at $22.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.55. Universal Technical Institute has a 52 week low of $22.27 and a 52 week high of $36.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.92.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $222.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.33 million. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 22.12%. Universal Technical Institute has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.710-0.800 EPS. Research analysts predict that Universal Technical Institute will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Technical Institute

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 4.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,456,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,508,000 after buying an additional 141,426 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 58.3% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,924,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,076 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in Universal Technical Institute by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,361,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,851,000 after purchasing an additional 433,824 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. increased its position in Universal Technical Institute by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 2,076,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,582,000 after purchasing an additional 209,476 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,580,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,436,000 after purchasing an additional 26,025 shares in the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.