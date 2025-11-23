Universal Technical Institute’s (UTI) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research downgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Universal Technical Institute has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.83.

Universal Technical Institute Stock Down 3.3%

Shares of NYSE:UTI opened at $22.69 on Thursday. Universal Technical Institute has a 52-week low of $22.27 and a 52-week high of $36.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.20 and a 200-day moving average of $30.92.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 7.79%.The business had revenue of $222.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.33 million. Universal Technical Institute has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.710-0.800 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Universal Technical Institute will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UTI. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 3.4% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 21,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

