V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have given a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.25.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VFC shares. KGI Securities set a $14.50 price target on V.F. and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of V.F. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of V.F. from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of V.F. in a research report on Wednesday.

V.F. Stock Performance

Shares of V.F. stock opened at $16.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.73, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. V.F. has a 52 week low of $9.41 and a 52 week high of $29.02.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. V.F. had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 0.95%.The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. V.F. has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that V.F. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

V.F. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 10th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is 163.64%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of V.F. by 59.7% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Rexford Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in V.F. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its holdings in V.F. by 705.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in V.F. by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,975 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in V.F. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. 86.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About V.F.

VF Corp. engages in the business of producing and marketing apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, Work, and Other. The Outdoor segment includes authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands such as performance-based and outdoor apparel, footwear, and equipment.

