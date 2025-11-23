V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Stock Price Up 8.2% – Time to Buy?

Shares of V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) shot up 8.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.53 and last traded at $15.8260. 2,178,471 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 8,347,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.63.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VFC shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of V.F. in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas cut shares of V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of V.F. from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Zacks Research raised V.F. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on V.F. from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, V.F. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.73, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. V.F. had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 0.95%.The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. V.F.’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. V.F. has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that V.F. Corporation will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 10th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 163.64%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of V.F. by 11.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 277,442 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,306,000 after buying an additional 27,727 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 1st quarter valued at $749,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 481,091 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,653,000 after acquiring an additional 182,495 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in V.F. by 94.8% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,975 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in V.F. by 158.8% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 56,904 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 34,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

VF Corp. engages in the business of producing and marketing apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, Work, and Other. The Outdoor segment includes authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands such as performance-based and outdoor apparel, footwear, and equipment.

