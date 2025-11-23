Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.3571.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VTR. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Ventas from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Ventas from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ventas from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ventas from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (up from $74.00) on shares of Ventas in a research report on Friday, August 22nd.

In other news, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 2,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $178,498.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 106,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,527,559.04. This trade represents a 2.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 33,591 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total transaction of $2,578,781.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 168,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,925,304.28. This trade represents a 16.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . In the last three months, insiders have sold 698,912 shares of company stock valued at $51,454,499. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in Ventas by 27.9% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 66,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after buying an additional 14,568 shares in the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the first quarter worth $1,169,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 376,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,921,000 after acquiring an additional 77,066 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 1,042.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 386,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,064,000 after acquiring an additional 353,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 537.6% during the 1st quarter. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership now owns 113,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,787,000 after acquiring an additional 95,530 shares in the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VTR opened at $79.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Ventas has a 1 year low of $56.68 and a 1 year high of $80.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.23 billion, a PE ratio of 152.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.88.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Ventas had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 2.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Ventas has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.450-3.480 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ventas will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Ventas’s payout ratio is 369.23%.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

