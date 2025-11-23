Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Buy

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Sunday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on VICR. Needham & Company LLC set a $90.00 price target on Vicor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Craig Hallum raised shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Vicor in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vicor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Vicor Stock Performance

Shares of VICR opened at $84.37 on Friday. Vicor has a fifty-two week low of $38.92 and a fifty-two week high of $101.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 46.10 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.45.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $110.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.40 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 18.63%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vicor

In other Vicor news, VP Robert Gendron sold 5,374 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $505,156.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sean Crilly sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.61, for a total transaction of $1,075,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 15,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,822.52. The trade was a 43.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 141,239 shares of company stock worth $12,629,694. Company insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vicor

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Vicor in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,625,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vicor by 188.1% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 85,725 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after buying an additional 55,971 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor in the third quarter valued at about $375,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Vicor by 108.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 80,185 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after buying an additional 41,641 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Vicor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

Further Reading

