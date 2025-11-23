Viking (NYSE:VIK) Price Target Raised to $66.00

Viking (NYSE:VIK – Free Report) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Get Viking alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Viking from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Viking in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Viking in a research report on Friday, October 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Viking from $51.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Viking from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.38.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VIK

Viking Stock Performance

Shares of VIK stock opened at $63.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.20. Viking has a one year low of $31.79 and a one year high of $65.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.28.

Viking (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Viking had a return on equity of 716.92% and a net margin of 15.53%.Viking’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Viking will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Viking

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viking by 53.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Viking by 1.5% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its position in Viking by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 11,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Viking by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 19,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Viking by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Viking

(Get Free Report)

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.