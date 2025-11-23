Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $131.8462.

VC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Visteon in a report on Monday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Visteon from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Visteon from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Visteon from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Visteon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th.

Visteon Trading Up 4.3%

Shares of Visteon stock opened at $101.96 on Friday. Visteon has a fifty-two week low of $65.10 and a fifty-two week high of $129.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.03 and a 200 day moving average of $107.24.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.08. Visteon had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 8.22%.The business had revenue of $917.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $945.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Visteon has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visteon will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visteon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th. Visteon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visteon

In related news, CEO Sachin Lawande sold 595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total value of $65,461.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 175,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,311,480.54. The trade was a 0.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Visteon

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi raised its position in shares of Visteon by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 6,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Visteon by 1.2% during the third quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its stake in shares of Visteon by 1.7% in the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 19,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Visteon by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

