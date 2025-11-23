Vistra Corp. $VST Shares Sold by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC decreased its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 726 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $3,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VST. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,149,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 2,341.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 865,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,755,000 after buying an additional 830,111 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Vistra by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,125,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,056,000 after buying an additional 505,495 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in Vistra by 102.5% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 973,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,309,000 after acquiring an additional 492,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 140 Summer Partners LP purchased a new stake in Vistra in the first quarter valued at $56,876,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO James A. Burke sold 43,074 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.75, for a total transaction of $8,991,697.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 217,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,303,968.75. The trade was a 16.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 58,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.75, for a total value of $10,183,556.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 218,239 shares in the company, valued at $38,137,265.25. This trade represents a 21.07% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 860,120 shares of company stock worth $171,817,820 over the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VST. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Vistra in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Vistra from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Vistra in a report on Monday, October 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Vistra in a report on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.36.

Vistra Stock Down 3.2%

Vistra stock opened at $168.28 on Friday. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $90.51 and a twelve month high of $219.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.30.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.03). Vistra had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 64.04%. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.227 dividend. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 22nd. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is 32.49%.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

