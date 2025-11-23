Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.70.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VITL. Benchmark began coverage on Vital Farms in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Research cut Vital Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Vital Farms from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Vital Farms in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Vital Farms in a report on Wednesday, November 5th.

NASDAQ VITL opened at $32.06 on Friday. Vital Farms has a twelve month low of $28.87 and a twelve month high of $53.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $198.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.35 million. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 8.50%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Vital Farms has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Vital Farms will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 9,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $429,118.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 666,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,568,578.51. This trade represents a 1.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matthew Ohayer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total value of $188,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,417,070 shares in the company, valued at $242,436,904.60. The trade was a 0.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 401,367 shares of company stock valued at $19,952,362. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Vital Farms by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 56,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 8,008 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Vital Farms by 248.4% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 37,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 26,708 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in Vital Farms by 36.5% during the second quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 49,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after buying an additional 13,202 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vital Farms during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,665,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 206.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 25,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 17,387 shares during the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

