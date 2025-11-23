W.R. Berkley Corporation $WRB Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its stake in shares of W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,752 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in W.R. Berkley were worth $13,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WRB. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in W.R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.R. Berkley during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in W.R. Berkley in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in W.R. Berkley during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its stake in W.R. Berkley by 148.4% during the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WRB stock opened at $78.16 on Friday. W.R. Berkley Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $55.97 and a fifty-two week high of $78.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

W.R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. W.R. Berkley had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that W.R. Berkley Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. W.R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is 7.56%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of W.R. Berkley in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial set a $84.00 target price on shares of W.R. Berkley and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of W.R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of W.R. Berkley in a report on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $78.00 target price on shares of W.R. Berkley in a report on Monday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W.R. Berkley currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.85.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

