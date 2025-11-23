W.R. Berkley Corporation $WRB Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its stake in shares of W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRBFree Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,752 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in W.R. Berkley were worth $13,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WRB. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in W.R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.R. Berkley during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in W.R. Berkley in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in W.R. Berkley during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its stake in W.R. Berkley by 148.4% during the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W.R. Berkley Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of WRB stock opened at $78.16 on Friday. W.R. Berkley Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $55.97 and a fifty-two week high of $78.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

W.R. Berkley (NYSE:WRBGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. W.R. Berkley had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that W.R. Berkley Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.R. Berkley Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. W.R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is 7.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of W.R. Berkley in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial set a $84.00 target price on shares of W.R. Berkley and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of W.R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of W.R. Berkley in a report on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $78.00 target price on shares of W.R. Berkley in a report on Monday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W.R. Berkley currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.85.

W.R. Berkley Company Profile

(Free Report)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for W.R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB)

