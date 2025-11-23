Wall Street Zen Downgrades Adherex Technologies (NASDAQ:FENC) to Buy

Adherex Technologies (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

Get Adherex Technologies alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Adherex Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Adherex Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Adherex Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Adherex Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FENC

Adherex Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FENC opened at $7.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.37. Adherex Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.68 and a 52 week high of $9.92. The company has a market cap of $221.56 million, a PE ratio of -18.76 and a beta of 0.71.

Adherex Technologies (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Adherex Technologies will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adherex Technologies news, major shareholder Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp sold 19,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total value of $170,007.39. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,744,741 shares in the company, valued at $32,916,273.39. The trade was a 0.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rosty Raykov sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 82,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,775.80. The trade was a 10.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 354,248 shares of company stock valued at $3,037,552. Insiders own 11.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adherex Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Adherex Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adherex Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adherex Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

Adherex Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adherex Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adherex Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.