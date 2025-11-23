Wall Street Zen Downgrades Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) to Hold

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Hawthorn Bancshares Stock Up 2.5%

HWBK opened at $32.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.10. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 52 week low of $25.21 and a 52 week high of $35.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $225.91 million, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.61.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 20.09%.The firm had revenue of $17.25 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 150.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 12,299 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Hawthorn Bancshares by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 30,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hawthorn Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $457,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares by 101.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 143,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,191,000 after acquiring an additional 72,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey purchased a new position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.73% of the company’s stock.

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in the United States. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

