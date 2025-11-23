Wall Street Zen Downgrades Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) to Sell

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen raised their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Performance

NYSE:HP opened at $26.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.21 and a beta of 0.94. Helmerich & Payne has a twelve month low of $14.65 and a twelve month high of $37.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.79 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a positive return on equity of 5.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Helmerich & Payne

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 99,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 1.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 28,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 46.5% during the third quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

