Wall Street Zen Upgrades American Bitcoin (NASDAQ:ABTC) to “Hold”

American Bitcoin (NASDAQ:ABTC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.

Get American Bitcoin alerts:

American Bitcoin Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:ABTC opened at $4.43 on Friday. American Bitcoin has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $14.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.36 million, a P/E ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 3.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.87.

Institutional Trading of American Bitcoin

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Murchinson Ltd. raised its position in shares of American Bitcoin by 271.4% during the 1st quarter. Murchinson Ltd. now owns 2,403,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,649 shares during the last quarter. EWA LLC bought a new position in shares of American Bitcoin in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Bitcoin during the third quarter worth $2,787,000. Vident Advisory LLC bought a new stake in American Bitcoin in the third quarter valued at about $1,343,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Bitcoin in the third quarter valued at about $811,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

American Bitcoin Company Profile

Gryphon Digital Mining is an innovative venture in the bitcoin space. Gryphon Digital Mining, formerly known as Akerna Corp., is based in DENVER.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Bitcoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.