Wall Street Zen Upgrades Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) to “Hold”

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.67.

Brookdale Senior Living Trading Up 3.1%

Brookdale Senior Living stock opened at $10.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.79. Brookdale Senior Living has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.87.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.04). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 107.19%. The firm had revenue of $813.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.59 million. Analysts anticipate that Brookdale Senior Living will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookdale Senior Living

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 55.8% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 9,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the third quarter worth about $85,000.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

