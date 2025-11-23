Wall Street Zen Upgrades Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) to Hold

Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Sunday.

BFLY has been the topic of several other reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Butterfly Network in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Butterfly Network in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Butterfly Network in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Butterfly Network Stock Up 13.8%

Shares of BFLY stock opened at $2.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $666.86 million, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 2.65. Butterfly Network has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $4.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.02.

Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. Butterfly Network had a negative net margin of 90.31% and a negative return on equity of 37.80%. The firm had revenue of $21.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.23 million. Butterfly Network has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Butterfly Network will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Butterfly Network news, Director Dawn Carfora sold 112,009 shares of Butterfly Network stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.69, for a total value of $301,304.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 265,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,208.45. The trade was a 29.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Cashman sold 142,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $213,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 2,181,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,272,826. This trade represents a 6.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 370,628 shares of company stock worth $848,060. 25.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Butterfly Network

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFLY. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Butterfly Network by 270.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,598,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,055 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Butterfly Network by 15.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,598,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,647 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Butterfly Network during the first quarter worth approximately $618,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Butterfly Network during the first quarter worth approximately $627,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Butterfly Network in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. 37.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Butterfly Network

Butterfly Network, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+ and iQ3 ultrasound devices that can perform whole-body imaging in a single handheld probe integrated with the clinical workflow, and accessible on a user's smartphone, tablet, and almost any hospital computer system; and Butterfly iQ+ Vet, a handheld ultrasound system designed for veterinarians.

