Wall Street Zen Upgrades Fitell (NASDAQ:FTEL) to “Hold”

Fitell (NASDAQ:FTEL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

Get Fitell alerts:

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Fitell in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fitell

Fitell Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fitell

NASDAQ:FTEL opened at $0.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.08. Fitell has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $792.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fitell stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Fitell Corporation (NASDAQ:FTEL – Free Report) by 114.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,966 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC owned about 0.32% of Fitell worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fitell Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fitell Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of gym and fitness equipment for personal training studios and commercial gyms chains in Australia and Southeast Asia. The company sells fitness equipment, including home gym and commercial strength-training equipment; and cardio equipment, such as rowing machines, exercise bikes, treadmills, and other related products under the Muscle Motion, Rapid Motion, and FleetX brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fitell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fitell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.