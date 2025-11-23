Wall Street Zen Upgrades Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) to “Buy”

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Sunday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortress Biotech has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Fortress Biotech Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of FBIO stock opened at $2.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Fortress Biotech has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $4.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $80.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.60.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.54. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 301.81% and a negative net margin of 24.84%.The business had revenue of $17.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.02 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will post -3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Fortress Biotech

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 159.3% in the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 325,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortress Biotech during the third quarter valued at $444,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Fortress Biotech by 11.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 950,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 97,405 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech in the 3rd quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops dermatology, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology products in the United States. The company markets dermatology products, such as Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne; Amzeeq for severe acne vulgaris; Zilxi, a topical foam; Exelderm cream and solution for topical use; Targadox an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Luxamend; sulconazole nitrate cream and solution for tinea cruris and tinea corporis; and doxycycline hyclate tablet.

