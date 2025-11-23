Wall Street Zen Upgrades Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) to Hold

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Galapagos from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Leerink Partners set a $40.00 target price on Galapagos and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded Galapagos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Galapagos Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Galapagos

NASDAQ:GLPG opened at $30.66 on Friday. Galapagos has a fifty-two week low of $22.36 and a fifty-two week high of $37.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -19.53 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPG. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Galapagos in the second quarter worth $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Galapagos by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp bought a new position in shares of Galapagos in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Galapagos in the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Galapagos during the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. 32.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Galapagos

Galapagos NV, a biotechnology company, develops medicines focusing on oncology and immunology primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's pipeline products comprise GLPG3667 that has completed phase 1b trial; GLPG5101, a CD19 CAR-T product candidate manufactured at point-of-care, currently in Phase1/2 trial in relapsed/refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma; GLPG5201, a CD19 CAR-T product candidates manufactured at point-of-care, currently in phase 1/2 trial in replapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and GLPG5301, a BCMA CAR-T product candidate manufactured at point-of-care, currently in phase 1/2 in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.

