Wall Street Zen Upgrades iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) to “Hold”

iPower (NASDAQ:IPW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Sunday.
Separately, Weiss Ratings began coverage on shares of iPower in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. They set a “sell (d-)” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.
iPower Stock Down 0.1%
iPower (NASDAQ:IPW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter. iPower had a negative net margin of 5.87% and a negative return on equity of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $12.02 million during the quarter.
iPower Company Profile
iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of consumer home, garden, and pet products for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers grow light systems; advanced heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iPower
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- MP Materials Stock Soared After Earnings—Here’s the Real Reason
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Why Palantir Slide May Be a Setup for a Long-Term Opportunity
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Attention Income Investors: This REIT Is on Sale
Receive News & Ratings for iPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.