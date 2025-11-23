Wall Street Zen Upgrades iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) to “Hold”

iPower (NASDAQ:IPW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Sunday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings began coverage on shares of iPower in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. They set a “sell (d-)” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

iPower Stock Down 0.1%

IPW stock opened at $9.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 3.44. iPower has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $34.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.93.

iPower (NASDAQ:IPW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter. iPower had a negative net margin of 5.87% and a negative return on equity of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $12.02 million during the quarter.

iPower Company Profile

iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of consumer home, garden, and pet products for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers grow light systems; advanced heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media products.

