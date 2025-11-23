Wall Street Zen Upgrades Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) to Hold

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.

Get Milestone Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Read Our Latest Report on MIST

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of MIST stock opened at $2.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a current ratio of 8.24. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $2.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 0.54.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. Equities analysts anticipate that Milestone Pharmaceuticals will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIST. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $25,000. Bay Rivers Group acquired a new position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 200,550.0% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 16,044 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 52,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 17,950 shares during the period. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Milestone Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. The company's lead product candidate is etripamil, a novel and potent calcium channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation and rapid ventricular rate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.