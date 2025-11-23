Wall Street Zen Upgrades Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) to Strong-Buy

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Sunday.

Get Theravance Biopharma alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. B. Riley started coverage on Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Friday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Theravance Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on TBPH

Theravance Biopharma Stock Up 3.2%

Institutional Trading of Theravance Biopharma

Shares of Theravance Biopharma stock opened at $18.48 on Friday. Theravance Biopharma has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $18.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.97 and its 200 day moving average is $12.63. The company has a market cap of $936.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42 and a beta of 0.07.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TBPH. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 107.4% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Institutional investors own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

About Theravance Biopharma

(Get Free Report)

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.