Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Raised to $119.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial from $109.00 to $119.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

WMT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Mizuho restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Thirty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.55.

Read Our Latest Analysis on WMT

Walmart Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of WMT stock opened at $105.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $839.46 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.67. Walmart has a 52-week low of $79.81 and a 52-week high of $109.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.52 and its 200 day moving average is $99.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $179.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.15 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Walmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.580-2.630 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In related news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total transaction of $431,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,044,455 shares in the company, valued at $112,540,026.25. This represents a 0.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.78, for a total transaction of $1,414,612.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 892,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,241,073.20. The trade was a 1.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 137,888 shares of company stock worth $14,241,903 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walmart

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WMT. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 16.4% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 3,833,720 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $374,861,000 after buying an additional 539,504 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 56,140 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 38,213 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 9,831 shares in the last quarter. Ally Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,107,000. Finally, Night Squared LP acquired a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,052,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.